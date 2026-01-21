Short Interest in Nature Wood Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:NWGL) Drops By 18.2%

Nature Wood Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:NWGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,867 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the December 15th total of 5,953 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,097 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 9,097 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nature Wood Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nature Wood Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:NWGL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 39,355 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of Nature Wood Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

NASDAQ NWGL opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Nature Wood Group has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $6.61.

Nature Wood Group (NASDAQ:NWGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Nature Wood Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating. According to MarketBeat.com, Nature Wood Group has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Nature Wood Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wood-based panels and decorative surfaces for use in furniture, cabinetry, flooring and interior fit-outs. The company's offerings include medium-density fiberboard, melamine-faced panels, decorative paper and edge-banding products, all tailored to meet the specifications of residential and commercial customers.

Through an integrated production model, Nature Wood Group oversees key stages from raw material procurement and wood refining to finishing and quality control.

