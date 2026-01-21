Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Acquires 22,060 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,570 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 22,060 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 1.7% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $40,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,839,824,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 251,390,681 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $79,856,764,000 after buying an additional 4,502,976 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in Tesla by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 20,194,152 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,374,284,000 after buying an additional 3,422,270 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,767,993 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $20,480,477,000 after buying an additional 1,269,304 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Tesla by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,225,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,424,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tesla is restarting its Dojo/AI push after progress on next?gen chips (AI5), and management says Dojo3 work will resume — a boost to Tesla’s autonomy/robotics roadmap and long?term software margins. Dojo3 Resume

Tesla is restarting its Dojo/AI push after progress on next?gen chips (AI5), and management says Dojo3 work will resume — a boost to Tesla’s autonomy/robotics roadmap and long?term software margins. Positive Sentiment: Canada’s tariff rollback on China?made EVs should give Tesla an early advantage in that market (existing Shanghai supply chain and dealer footprint). Market access upside could help near?term volume in Canada. Canada Tariff Deal

Canada’s tariff rollback on China?made EVs should give Tesla an early advantage in that market (existing Shanghai supply chain and dealer footprint). Market access upside could help near?term volume in Canada. Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler reaffirmed an Overweight stance and a $500 target, signaling some sell?side conviction that upside remains ahead of earnings. Piper Sandler Reaffirmation

Piper Sandler reaffirmed an Overweight stance and a $500 target, signaling some sell?side conviction that upside remains ahead of earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Cathie Wood reportedly trimmed some Tesla exposure but continues to endorse a high?margin robotaxi thesis — mixed evidence of conviction from large holders. Cathie Wood View

Cathie Wood reportedly trimmed some Tesla exposure but continues to endorse a high?margin robotaxi thesis — mixed evidence of conviction from large holders. Neutral Sentiment: Management and bulls stress Tesla’s transformation into a software/AI/robotics platform; that narrative supports long?term valuation but raises reliance on successful product commercialization. Bull vs Bear Ahead of Earnings

Management and bulls stress Tesla’s transformation into a software/AI/robotics platform; that narrative supports long?term valuation but raises reliance on successful product commercialization. Negative Sentiment: Elon Musk warned Cybercab (robotaxi) and Optimus humanoid robot production will start “agonizingly slow,” signaling delays in revenue realization from those high?margin initiatives. Cybercab/Optimus Ramp

Elon Musk warned Cybercab (robotaxi) and Optimus humanoid robot production will start “agonizingly slow,” signaling delays in revenue realization from those high?margin initiatives. Negative Sentiment: Broader tech sell?off (tariff rhetoric / geopolitical worries) is pressuring high?multiple names like Tesla; macro risk is magnifying any Tesla disappointment. Macro Tech Selloff

Broader tech sell?off (tariff rhetoric / geopolitical worries) is pressuring high?multiple names like Tesla; macro risk is magnifying any Tesla disappointment. Negative Sentiment: Signs of weakening enthusiasm: Tesla shares fell more than the broader market today and social chatter shows polarized views and volatility ahead of earnings — greater downside risk on any miss. TSLA Drop vs Market

Signs of weakening enthusiasm: Tesla shares fell more than the broader market today and social chatter shows polarized views and volatility ahead of earnings — greater downside risk on any miss. Negative Sentiment: FSD licensing looks less likely as OEMs pursue in?house solutions and Tesla plans to end free FSD transfers — potential signs FSD monetization and partner revenue are more limited than bulls hoped. FSD Licensing Concerns

FSD licensing looks less likely as OEMs pursue in?house solutions and Tesla plans to end free FSD transfers — potential signs FSD monetization and partner revenue are more limited than bulls hoped. Negative Sentiment: Musk’s public spats and X polls (Ryanair) are creating noise and occasional short?term volatility; investors often react negatively to distractions from core execution. Musk/Ryanair Poll

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total value of $1,170,643.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,757 shares in the company, valued at $6,107,145.01. This trade represents a 16.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total value of $26,724,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 577,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,009,607.40. This trade represents a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 119,457 shares of company stock valued at $53,501,145 over the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $419.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 279.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $442.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $401.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $214.25 and a one year high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, December 15th. China Renaissance raised their target price on Tesla from $349.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $300.00 price target on Tesla in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Tesla from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Tesla from $482.00 to $551.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.20.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

