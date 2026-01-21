Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 47,255 Shares of Ashland Inc. $ASH

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,800,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 47,255 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 6.13% of Ashland worth $134,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ASH. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Ashland by 93.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new stake in Ashland during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASH opened at $61.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.69 and a 200 day moving average of $53.67. Ashland Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.21 and a 52 week high of $73.31.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.09). Ashland had a positive return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 46.25%.The firm had revenue of $477.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Ashland’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ashland Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Ashland’s payout ratio is currently -9.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Ashland from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ashland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ashland in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Ashland from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ashland from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ashland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

Ashland Inc is a global specialty chemicals company that develops, manufactures and supplies a broad range of performance and process-critical additives, ingredients and technologies. Its portfolio spans performance additives for coatings, adhesives and sealants; specialty ingredients for personal care and pharmaceutical applications; and process aids used in water treatment and other industrial processes. Ashland aims to address customer challenges by delivering tailored solutions that improve product performance, processing efficiency and sustainability outcomes.

Founded in 1924 as the Ashland Oil & Refining Company, the firm gradually expanded into the specialty chemicals sector over the second half of the 20th century.

