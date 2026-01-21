Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.85 and last traded at $31.85, with a volume of 115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.75.

Mitsubishi Chemical Stock Up 0.3%

The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 52.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.09.

About Mitsubishi Chemical

Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) is the U.S. trading line of Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, one of Japan’s leading integrated chemical companies. The company operates through a diversified portfolio of specialty chemicals, performance materials, petrochemicals and healthcare products. Its product offering spans from high?performance plastics, electronic and battery materials to pharmaceutical intermediates, industrial gases and carbon?fiber composites designed for automotive, electronics and aerospace applications.

Founded originally as Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation in 1933 and reorganized under Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings in 2005, the company is part of the broader Mitsubishi keiretsu.

