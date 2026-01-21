Qfin (NASDAQ:QFIN) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.49 and last traded at $16.55, with a volume of 1385526 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QFIN shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Qfin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Qfin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Qfin in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.85.

Get Qfin alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Qfin

Qfin Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.41, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.78.

Qfin (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $731.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.21 million. Qfin had a net margin of 35.09% and a return on equity of 28.73%. Research analysts forecast that Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qfin by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Qfin by 6.9% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Qfin by 250.2% in the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Qfin by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qfin by 472.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qfin

(Get Free Report)

360 DigiTech, Inc (NASDAQ: QFIN) is a China?based fintech company that specializes in providing digital lending solutions to underserved consumer and small business markets. Leveraging proprietary credit assessment technologies and big data analytics, the company connects borrowers with a network of financial institutions and investors through its online platform. Its services encompass unsecured consumer loans, installment credit products, and working capital financing for micro and small enterprises.

The company’s flagship platform offers an end?to?end digital lending experience, from application and credit evaluation to disbursement and repayment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.