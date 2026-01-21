Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $120.34 and last traded at $121.03, with a volume of 1469181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRI has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $165.00 price target on Thomson Reuters and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $189.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $174.00 price objective on Thomson Reuters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $208.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.55.

Thomson Reuters Stock Down 2.4%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.72 and a 200-day moving average of $158.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $53.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.80.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 30.45%.The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th were given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 61.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at $448,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 1.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 3.1% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 99,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,941,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters (NYSE: TRI) is a multinational information and media company that provides content, technology and services to professionals in the legal, tax & accounting, compliance, risk, corporate and media sectors. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, the company combines news and editorial content from the Reuters news agency with specialist workflow platforms and databases designed to support decision-making and regulatory compliance across industries worldwide.

The company’s product portfolio spans legal research and workflow tools, tax and accounting software, regulatory and risk management solutions, and real-time news and data services.

