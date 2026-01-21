Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Short Interest Down 18.9% in December

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 744,840 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the December 15th total of 918,744 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,951 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,951 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Full House Resorts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLL. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC now owns 207,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Full House Resorts by 87.0% during the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Full House Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Full House Resorts by 570.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 13,366 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd raised its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 13,372 shares in the last quarter. 37.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on FLL. Citizens Jmp lowered their price target on shares of Full House Resorts from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Full House Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Full House Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Full House Resorts Stock Down 4.2%

Full House Resorts stock opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.44. Full House Resorts has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $5.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $90.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.31.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 150.12% and a negative net margin of 13.38%.The business had revenue of $77.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.40 million.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc (NASDAQ: FLL) is a gaming, lodging and entertainment company headquartered in Summerfield, Nevada. Founded in 1987, the company designs, develops and operates casino resorts and ancillary hospitality facilities in multiple U.S. markets. Its business model emphasizes regional gaming properties that combine slot machines, table games, hotel accommodations and live entertainment to serve a broad customer base.

The company’s property portfolio spans five states, including Bronco Billy’s Casino & Hotel and Grand Lodge Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado; Silver Slipper Casino Hotel and Harlow’s Casino Resort in Mississippi; Running Aces Harness Park & Casino in Minnesota; Rising Star Casino Resort in Indiana; and Stockman’s Casino in Nevada.

