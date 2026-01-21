Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,935 shares during the period. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $98.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.53. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $99.62. The company has a market capitalization of $72.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance. The Index includes stocks from Europe, Australasia and the Far East. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

