Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $209.58 and last traded at $208.9410, with a volume of 3284187 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $197.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AEM shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $189.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Sunday, December 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $198.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.70.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $104.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.35.

Agnico Eagle Mines last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The mining company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.93 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 32.62%.During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 386.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 188,189 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,703,000 after purchasing an additional 149,506 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,560.8% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 48,677 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after buying an additional 45,746 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.3% in the third quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 724,231 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $122,076,000 after buying an additional 15,965 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,712,397 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,974,242,000 after buying an additional 602,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 438,080 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,101,000 after buying an additional 49,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) is a Canadian-based senior gold producer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and reclamation of gold-bearing properties. Agnico Eagle pursues both greenfield and brownfield exploration to expand its resource base and operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects to generate long-life gold production.

Its core business activities span the full mining lifecycle: grassroots and advanced-stage exploration, prefeasibility and feasibility studies, mine construction, underground and open-pit mining, ore processing and metal recovery, and post-mining reclamation and closure.

