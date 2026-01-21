Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 8,133 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,133 shares during the period. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 41,302,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,513,996,000 after buying an additional 2,252,323 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,144.8% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,728,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,500,400,000 after purchasing an additional 13,606,522 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,171,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,002,378,000 after acquiring an additional 213,218 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,507,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,837,000 after purchasing an additional 112,747 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,049,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $481,200,000 after acquiring an additional 294,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $126.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $129.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.30.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index serves as the underlying index for the S&P 600/Citigroup Growth and Value Index series. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares.

