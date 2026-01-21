Financial Analysis: Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN) vs. Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS)

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) and Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cibus and Scheid Vineyards”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cibus $4.26 million 21.72 -$251.39 million ($3.26) -0.52 Scheid Vineyards $58.41 million N/A -$17.80 million ($27.83) -0.07

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Scheid Vineyards has higher revenue and earnings than Cibus. Cibus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Scheid Vineyards, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

33.8% of Cibus shares are held by institutional investors. 49.4% of Cibus shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of Scheid Vineyards shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cibus and Scheid Vineyards’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cibus -3,133.92% -133.90% -28.78% Scheid Vineyards -45.56% N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cibus and Scheid Vineyards, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cibus 1 0 2 0 2.33 Scheid Vineyards 0 0 0 0 0.00

Cibus presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,073.02%. Given Cibus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cibus is more favorable than Scheid Vineyards.

Volatility & Risk

Cibus has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scheid Vineyards has a beta of -0.36, indicating that its stock price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cibus beats Scheid Vineyards on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cibus

Cibus, Inc., a agricultural biotechnology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases. Cibus, Inc. is based in San Diego, California.

About Scheid Vineyards

Scheid Vineyards Inc. manufactures and sells wine in the United States. The company operates vineyards in Monterey and San Benito counties of California. It offers red, white, reserve, dessert wines, as well as accessories, such as wine glass. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is based in Salinas, California.

