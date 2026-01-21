SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 27,657 InvenTrust Properties Corp. $IVT

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 27,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVT. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in InvenTrust Properties by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 11,499 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter valued at $429,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 170,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,408,000 after buying an additional 13,765 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 24,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of InvenTrust Properties stock opened at $29.04 on Wednesday. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.21 and a 1-year high of $31.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

InvenTrust Properties Dividend Announcement

InvenTrust Properties ( NYSE:IVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.37). InvenTrust Properties had a net margin of 40.46% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $74.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.57 million. InvenTrust Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-1.830 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a $0.2377 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is 62.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a report on Friday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of InvenTrust Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp is a self?managed real estate investment trust specializing in suburban and urban retail real estate. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, the company focuses on the acquisition, leasing and management of open?air shopping centers that serve everyday consumer needs.

The company’s portfolio is concentrated in neighborhood and community retail assets anchored by grocery stores, pharmacies and national service tenants. InvenTrust engages in active leasing strategies, property management services and selective development and redevelopment initiatives designed to enhance long?term cash flow and tenant mix.

InvenTrust Properties was created in 2019 through the spin?off of its predecessor, Inland Real Estate Investment Corp, and adopted its current name upon separation.

