Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 95.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422,933 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VCSH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 786,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,504,000 after buying an additional 11,617 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 154,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,566 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,795,000 after acquiring an additional 13,744 shares during the last quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 115,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,171,000 after acquiring an additional 11,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 48,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $79.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.70. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $80.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.3005 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

