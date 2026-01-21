Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 101.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1,060.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $628.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.30 and a 12 month high of $655.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $589.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $506.98.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $17.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 47.16% and a net margin of 14.34%.Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $568.86 per share, for a total transaction of $170,658.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,730.42. This represents a 3.92% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 14,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.36, for a total value of $8,231,825.68. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 80,209 shares in the company, valued at $45,106,333.24. This trade represents a 15.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 54,729 shares of company stock valued at $31,084,308 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Caterpillar

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oppenheimer raised its price target on CAT to $700 from $645 and kept an “outperform” rating, implying ~11% upside from the current price — a near-term bullish catalyst that supports upside expectations for the stock. Benzinga MarketScreener The Fly

Oppenheimer raised its price target on CAT to $700 from $645 and kept an “outperform” rating, implying ~11% upside from the current price — a near-term bullish catalyst that supports upside expectations for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Caterpillar unveiled “Cat AI Assistant,” signaling increased investment in software/AI offerings that could expand services, aftermarket revenue and sticky customer relationships — a strategic positive if it drives higher-margin recurring sales. Lawn & Landscape

Caterpillar unveiled “Cat AI Assistant,” signaling increased investment in software/AI offerings that could expand services, aftermarket revenue and sticky customer relationships — a strategic positive if it drives higher-margin recurring sales. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and coverage note a potential tailwind from accelerated data-center construction tied to AI — increased demand for on-site power and generators could lift equipment sales for Caterpillar. This is a thematic upside case for 2026 revenue drivers. Invezz

Analysts and coverage note a potential tailwind from accelerated data-center construction tied to AI — increased demand for on-site power and generators could lift equipment sales for Caterpillar. This is a thematic upside case for 2026 revenue drivers. Positive Sentiment: Consensus brokerage coverage remains constructive (average “Moderate Buy”), which supports investor confidence despite recent weakness. American Banking News

Consensus brokerage coverage remains constructive (average “Moderate Buy”), which supports investor confidence despite recent weakness. Neutral Sentiment: Sector/deep-dive pieces — e.g., comparisons with Volvo and dividend-aristocrat roundups — highlight mixed fundamentals: long-term infrastructure demand and tech investment versus slowing end-market demand and tariff risks. These are informative but contain balanced pros/cons. Zacks: CAT vs Volvo Zacks: Dividend Aristocrats

Sector/deep-dive pieces — e.g., comparisons with Volvo and dividend-aristocrat roundups — highlight mixed fundamentals: long-term infrastructure demand and tech investment versus slowing end-market demand and tariff risks. These are informative but contain balanced pros/cons. Neutral Sentiment: Discussion about whether Caterpillar will resume production of new on-highway engines raises product-strategy questions; implications depend on management decisions and regulatory trends, so impact is uncertain. Overdrive

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CAT. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $612.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $506.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Argus boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $460.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Caterpillar from $645.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $625.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CAT

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off?highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.