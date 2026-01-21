Huntleigh Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Huntleigh Advisors Inc. grew its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,086 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Comfort Systems USA accounts for about 0.9% of Huntleigh Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Huntleigh Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $5,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 110.6% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 40.9% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 73.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,933,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 10.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $1,069.00 to $1,155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $875.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,011.75.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,005.41, for a total transaction of $2,513,525.00. Following the sale, the director owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,021,640. This trade represents a 38.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William George III sold 4,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $958.88, for a total transaction of $4,190,305.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 39,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,186,437.12. This represents a 9.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 26,028 shares of company stock valued at $25,381,151 in the last 90 days. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $1,136.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a PE ratio of 48.12 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $978.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $831.92. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $276.44 and a 1 year high of $1,147.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $1.96. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 43.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 10.16%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.