Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $339.2381.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group raised Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Amgen from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Amgen from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $331.00 on Friday. Amgen has a 12-month low of $261.43 and a 12-month high of $346.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.63. Amgen had a return on equity of 162.59% and a net margin of 19.47%.The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.58 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.38. This represents a $10.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.57%.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 3,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.26, for a total value of $1,058,659.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,703.50. This represents a 30.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 6,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.83, for a total transaction of $2,317,053.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 41,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,120,924.09. This trade represents a 14.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,908 shares of company stock valued at $3,674,966. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 27,765.8% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,700,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,870,880,000 after buying an additional 6,676,575 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,663,726,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Amgen by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,795,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,303,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,876 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Amgen by 237.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,226,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $346,076,000 after acquiring an additional 863,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,711,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,996,807,000 after acquiring an additional 841,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

