Huntleigh Advisors Inc. Makes New $2.17 Million Investment in Hippo Holdings Inc. $HIPO

Huntleigh Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fluent Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hippo by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 25,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 7,082 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hippo in the second quarter worth $13,665,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Hippo in the second quarter worth $1,673,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Hippo during the second quarter worth $237,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Hippo during the second quarter valued at $514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Hippo alerts:

Hippo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIPO opened at $30.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Hippo Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $19.92 and a one year high of $38.98. The firm has a market cap of $764.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hippo ( NYSE:HIPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.75 million. Hippo had a negative return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 21.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hippo Holdings Inc. will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Guy Zeltser sold 1,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $58,499.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 68,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,537.60. This represents a 2.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Mccathron sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $157,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 447,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,111,630.08. The trade was a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,719 shares of company stock worth $486,567. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HIPO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hippo in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hippo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. JMP Securities set a $45.00 target price on Hippo and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Hippo from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Hippo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HIPO

Hippo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hippo Enterprises Inc is a technology-driven home insurance company that offers modernized homeowners insurance products through a digital-first platform. Leveraging data analytics, artificial intelligence and smart home devices, the company designs tailored coverage plans intended to streamline the underwriting process and deliver more comprehensive protection for homeowners. Hippo’s policies typically include standard dwelling coverage, personal property protection and liability insurance, along with optional add-ons such as water backup, home computer systems and equipment breakdown coverage.

Through its online portal and partner network of licensed insurance agents, Hippo provides policyholders with a range of services aimed at minimizing risk and preventing losses before they occur.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hippo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hippo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.