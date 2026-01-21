4,126 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Bought by Huntleigh Advisors Inc.

Huntleigh Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.
SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 3.8%
Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $437.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.97 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $251.83 and a twelve month high of $438.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.10.
- Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical risk and U.S. tariff threats (Greenland/Europe) have driven large safe?haven buying into gold, pushing prices to record levels and supporting GLD demand. ‘This is sell America’ — U.S. dollar, Treasury prices tumble and gold spikes as globe flees U.S. assets
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple market reports note gold’s breakout momentum and bullish technicals, arguing upside could continue toward much higher targets (analysts and outlets discussing $4,700–$5,000 scenarios). This bullish narrative supports further inflows into GLD. Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: Breakout to New High Accelerates Uptrend
- Positive Sentiment: Unusually large options activity in GLD: traders bought ~957,276 call options (?34% above typical call volume), signaling heavy speculative/bullish positioning directly in the ETF. This can amplify upside on continued gold rallies.
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and market commentators are highlighting technical entry/exit levels and intra?day trade setups as gold becomes more volatile; useful for traders but not a clear directional catalyst on its own. Gold market analysis for January 20 – key intra-day price entry levels for active traders
- Negative Sentiment: Several outlets and WSJ pieces warn of consolidation/technical correction after the rapid surge—this raises the risk of a pullback in GLD even as the broader trend remains bullish. Traders should watch momentum indicators and volume for signs of a short-term reversal. Gold Consolidates; May Face Technical Correction
SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.
