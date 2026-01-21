Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 41.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,581 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $132,621,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,264,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,684,000 after buying an additional 1,217,005 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,673.0% during the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,196,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,694,000 after buying an additional 1,164,306 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,215,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,221,000 after buying an additional 1,083,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,599,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,178,000 after buying an additional 1,005,469 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $28.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.36. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $29.11. The stock has a market cap of $75.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

