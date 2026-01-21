Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 29,827 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,827 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $9,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,166,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,980 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 2,628,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,287 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 87.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,458,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,454,000 after buying an additional 1,144,827 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 126.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,105,000 after buying an additional 612,432 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 30.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,411,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,204,000 after buying an additional 562,290 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of SPMO opened at $116.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $78.25 and a 12-month high of $124.56.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

