Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 22,352 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF $UCON

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,352 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $12,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maseco LLP bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 365.8% in the second quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

UCON opened at $25.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.12. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $25.63.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

