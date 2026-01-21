JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI Shares Purchased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 320,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,442 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $18,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JEPI. Nationwide Fund Advisors bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth $396,998,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,939,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,996 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth $72,373,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 191.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,708,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,120,000 after buying an additional 1,122,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,903,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,084,000 after buying an additional 859,879 shares during the period.

JEPI opened at $57.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.94 and a fifty-two week high of $59.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.06.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income. JEPI was launched on May 20, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan.

