Wise (LON:WISE) Stock Price Up 16% – Time to Buy?

Wise plc (LON:WISE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 16% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 982.77 and last traded at GBX 967.50. 8,586,854 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 5,931,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 834.

Positive Sentiment: Management says a US?UK dual listing remains on track and the company reported a ~21% rise in income, which combined with upbeat earnings guidance pushed investor optimism about share liquidity and access to US capital markets. Wise Shares Surge on Earnings Guidance as Dual Listing on Track

Management says a US?UK dual listing remains on track and the company reported a ~21% rise in income, which combined with upbeat earnings guidance pushed investor optimism about share liquidity and access to US capital markets. Neutral Sentiment: Market coverage pieces note the stock jumped (double?digit intraday gains) and discuss potential next moves for traders and longer?term investors; these commentaries summarize catalysts but add limited new company?specific information. Wise (LON:WISE) Stock Price Up 12.6% – What’s Next?

Market coverage pieces note the stock jumped (double?digit intraday gains) and discuss potential next moves for traders and longer?term investors; these commentaries summarize catalysts but add limited new company?specific information. Negative Sentiment: Several senior executives vested share awards and sold portions of their stock to cover tax liabilities. While the filings say the sales were for tax purposes (common practice), insider selling can create short?term negative perception among some investors. Monitor future insider activity for confirmation of intent. Wise Executives Vest Share Awards and Sell Portions to Cover Tax Liabilities

WISE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,330 price target on shares of Wise in a report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Wise from GBX 1,380 to GBX 1,375 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wise presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,352.50.

Wise Trading Up 0.6%

The company has a market cap of £9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 877.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 982.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.88.

Wise (LON:WISE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported GBX 18.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wise had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 25.11%. On average, analysts predict that Wise plc will post 37.7347752 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wise

Wise plc provides cross-border and domestic financial services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes international money transfer, wise account, international debit card, amount transfer, receive money, wise platform, business debit card, and mass payment services. The company was formerly known as 456 Newco plc and changed its name to Wise plc in June 2021. Wise plc was founded in 2010 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

