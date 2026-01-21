Intertek Gp (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Intertek Gp (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.70 and traded as low as $60.98. Intertek Gp shares last traded at $61.49, with a volume of 4,899 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded Intertek Gp to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Intertek Gp Stock Down 0.5%

About Intertek Gp

The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.70 and its 200 day moving average is $64.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

INTERTEK GP (OTCMKTS: IKTSY) is a global provider of quality assurance, testing, inspection and certification services. The company helps clients across a broad spectrum of industries—ranging from oil and gas to consumer goods and electronics—ensure that their products, processes and operations meet regulatory, safety and performance standards. Its core offerings include laboratory testing, supply chain audits, conformity assessments and technical advisory services designed to support risk management and product integrity.

Intertek’s business is organized around four principal service lines: Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification.

