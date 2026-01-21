Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Croda International PLC Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.25 and traded as low as $17.95. Croda International shares last traded at $18.0850, with a volume of 70,449 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COIHY. Barclays raised shares of Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Croda International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Croda International plc is a UK-based specialty chemicals company headquartered in East Yorkshire, England. Established in 1925, Croda has built a global reputation for developing and manufacturing high-performance ingredients derived primarily from natural oils and renewable resources. The company’s research-driven approach has enabled it to innovate across a wide range of sectors, delivering solutions that combine efficacy, sustainability and compliance with stringent regulatory standards.

Croda’s operations are organized around three core segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences and Performance Technologies.

