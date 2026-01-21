Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLRF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLRF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.60 and traded as low as $11.60. Atlas Copco shares last traded at $11.60, with a volume of 11,855 shares trading hands.

Atlas Copco Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average of $11.60.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

Atlas Copco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLRF) is a Swedish industrial engineering company specializing in the development, manufacture and sale of compressed air and gas equipment, vacuum solutions, industrial power tools and assembly systems. The company’s offerings serve a wide range of end markets, including manufacturing, process industries, automotive, electronics and construction, with a focus on energy-efficient and sustainable solutions that enhance productivity and reduce environmental impact.

Key product lines include air and gas compressors, air treatment systems, portable and stationary compressors, vacuum pumps and blowers, as well as electric, hydraulic and pneumatic tools for assembly and maintenance applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.