Great Thunder Gold (CVE:GTG) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Great Thunder Gold Corp (CVE:GTG – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.48 and traded as low as C$0.45. Great Thunder Gold shares last traded at C$0.48, with a volume of 55,000 shares.

Great Thunder Gold Stock Up 5.5%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.48. The firm has a market cap of C$11.17 million and a PE ratio of -21.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75.

About Great Thunder Gold

Great Thunder Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in the Valentine Mountain property that consists of 25 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 7,188 hectares and 2 overlying placer claims covering 43 hectares in British Columbia. It also holds interests in the Chubb & Bouvier property comprising 53 mineral claims covering approximately 2,200 hectares; the Urban Thunder property that consists of 20 mineral claims covering approximately 1,127 hectares; and the Nemaska Lake property comprising 4 mineral claims covering approximately 213 hectares in Quebec.

