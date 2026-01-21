Great Thunder Gold (CVE:GTG) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Great Thunder Gold Corp (CVE:GTG – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.48 and traded as low as C$0.45. Great Thunder Gold shares last traded at C$0.48, with a volume of 55,000 shares.
Great Thunder Gold Stock Up 5.5%
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.48. The firm has a market cap of C$11.17 million and a PE ratio of -21.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75.
About Great Thunder Gold
Great Thunder Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in the Valentine Mountain property that consists of 25 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 7,188 hectares and 2 overlying placer claims covering 43 hectares in British Columbia. It also holds interests in the Chubb & Bouvier property comprising 53 mineral claims covering approximately 2,200 hectares; the Urban Thunder property that consists of 20 mineral claims covering approximately 1,127 hectares; and the Nemaska Lake property comprising 4 mineral claims covering approximately 213 hectares in Quebec.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Great Thunder Gold
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Do not delete, read immediately
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- Executive Order 14330: Trump’s Biggest Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Great Thunder Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Thunder Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.