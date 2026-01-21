Eastern Bankshares (EBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, January 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share and revenue of $287.0870 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, January 23, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $244.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.03 million. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.94%. On average, analysts expect Eastern Bankshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Eastern Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $19.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.63. Eastern Bankshares has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $20.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 76.64 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Eastern Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Eastern Bankshares

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.00%.

In other news, CFO R David Rosato purchased 10,000 shares of Eastern Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.08 per share, with a total value of $170,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,400. This trade represents a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph F. Casey sold 322,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $6,142,332.13. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 36,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,211.36. This represents a 89.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastern Bankshares

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBC. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 18.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 8,106 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Zacks Research upgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Monday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Eastern Bank, one of the oldest and largest mutual banks in the United States. Founded in 1818 as Salem Savings Bank and later rebranded as Eastern Bank in 1989, the company preserved its mutual ownership structure for more than two centuries. In March 2020, it completed an initial public offering and began trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker EBC, while continuing to emphasize its community-focused heritage.

Through its primary subsidiary, Eastern Bank, the company delivers a broad range of commercial and consumer banking products.

