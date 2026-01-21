Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WPM. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, December 29th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Sunday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.78.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 4.7%

NYSE:WPM opened at $141.67 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $57.84 and a twelve month high of $142.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.96 and a 200-day moving average of $105.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.52.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $476.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 575.3% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a Canada-based precious metals streaming company that acquires and manages long-term purchase agreements for metals produced by mining companies. Rather than operating mines, Wheaton provides upfront and ongoing financing to miners in exchange for the right to purchase a portion of the metals produced — typically silver and gold, and occasionally other precious metals — at predetermined prices. This streaming business model offers investors exposure to metal production with reduced operating and capital-cost risk compared with traditional mining companies.

The company’s activities center on structuring and maintaining a diversified portfolio of streaming agreements across multiple jurisdictions.

