Analysts Set Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) PT at $19.00

Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on SBGI shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sinclair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sinclair from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sinclair in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Sinclair from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th.

Insider Transactions at Sinclair

Institutional Trading of Sinclair

In other Sinclair news, Director Benson E. Legg sold 6,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $103,523.88. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 71,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,118.65. The trade was a 8.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Howard E. Friedman sold 14,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $222,313.43. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 77,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,820.35. This trade represents a 15.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold 50,637 shares of company stock worth $815,535 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBGI. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sinclair by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Sinclair by 26.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in Sinclair by 3.8% during the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 26,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Sinclair by 142.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sinclair by 5.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. 41.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBGI opened at $15.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.77, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Sinclair has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.66.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.63. Sinclair had a negative return on equity of 10.19% and a negative net margin of 1.35%.The firm had revenue of $773.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sinclair will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -161.29%.

Sinclair Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc (NASDAQ: SBGI) is a media and entertainment company headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland. Founded in 1971 as a single UHF television station operator, Sinclair has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest owners of local television stations in the United States. Over its history, the company has pursued a diversified portfolio that includes both traditional broadcast assets and newer digital platforms.

At its core, Sinclair operates over 190 television stations affiliated with the major national broadcast networks, including ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, The CW and MyNetworkTV.

