First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $84.88 and last traded at $84.87, with a volume of 16049 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.70.
First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $866.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.65.
First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were given a $1.109 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. This is a boost from First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (FDT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX DM Ex-US index. The fund tracks an index of international, developed-market stocks, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted in tiers. FDT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
