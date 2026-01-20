First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $84.88 and last traded at $84.87, with a volume of 16049 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.70.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $866.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.65.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were given a $1.109 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. This is a boost from First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,761,000. SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,842,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 197.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 106,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,342,000 after buying an additional 70,929 shares in the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth about $3,807,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth about $3,360,000.

The First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (FDT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX DM Ex-US index. The fund tracks an index of international, developed-market stocks, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted in tiers. FDT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

