Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Short Interest Down 20.2% in December

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 11,752,697 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the December 15th total of 14,729,518 shares. Approximately 27.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,047,156 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Ramaco Resources Stock Up 6.8%

NASDAQ METC traded up $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.31. 4,274,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,545,434. Ramaco Resources has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $57.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.30 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.45.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $104.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.63 million. Ramaco Resources had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. Ramaco Resources’s revenue was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Ramaco Resources by 8.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,028,186 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after acquiring an additional 79,858 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 17.3% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 363,578 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 53,621 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 25.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,343 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,033,000 after purchasing an additional 137,635 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $899,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 384.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on METC. Baird R W raised shares of Ramaco Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $43.00 price objective on Ramaco Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Northland Capmk raised Ramaco Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Northland Securities set a $44.00 target price on Ramaco Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.07.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc (NASDAQ:METC) is a U.S.-based producer of premium metallurgical coal and industrial minerals, focused on supplying the steel and allied industries. The company’s operations are centered in the Appalachian region of West Virginia, where it develops, mines and processes high-carbon coal products designed to meet the quality requirements of blast?furnace and electric?arc furnace steelmakers.

The firm’s flagship asset is the Elk Creek underground mine in Wyoming County, West Virginia, which began commercial production in 2019 and delivers a range of high?grade metallurgical and anthracite coals.

