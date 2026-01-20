Raymond James Financial Issues Positive Forecast for Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Stock Price

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) had its price objective upped by analysts at Raymond James Financial from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CIGI. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $181.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.20.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Colliers International Group

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI traded down $4.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.75. The company had a trading volume of 43,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,936. Colliers International Group has a 1 year low of $100.86 and a 1 year high of $171.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 17.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment management firm offering a full suite of solutions to occupiers, owners and investors. The company’s real estate services encompass brokerage and agency leasing, capital markets advisory, property and facility management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, workplace and corporate real estate solutions, and market research. Through these offerings, Colliers supports clients across the entire real estate life cycle, from site selection to asset disposition.

The firm operates through two principal segments: real estate services and investment management.

