Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target Raised to C$19.00 at National Bankshares

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$16.50 to C$19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 14.39% from the stock’s previous close.
MTL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Raymond James Financial downgraded Mullen Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$17.70.
Mullen Group Stock Down 1.9%
Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$561.72 million during the quarter. Mullen Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.18%.
Mullen Group Company Profile
Mullen Group is a public company with a long history of acquiring companies in the transportation and logistics industries. Today, we have one of the largest portfolios of logistics companies in North America, providing a wide range of transportation, warehousing and distribution services through a network of independently operated businesses. Service offerings include less-than-truckload, customs brokerage, truckload, warehousing, logistics, transload, oversized, third-party logistics and specialized hauling transportation.
