Scotiabank Lowers TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target to C$22.00

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$22.50 to C$22.00 in a report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.31% from the stock’s previous close.

T has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded TELUS from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. TD Securities decreased their price target on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TELUS from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.79.

TELUS Trading Down 1.8%

T traded down C$0.34 on Tuesday, hitting C$18.44. The company had a trading volume of 5,339,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,511,488. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.71. The firm has a market cap of C$28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.85. TELUS has a 1 year low of C$17.26 and a 1 year high of C$23.29.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. TELUS had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 4.62%.The company had revenue of C$5.07 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that TELUS will post 1.2267985 earnings per share for the current year.

Telus is one of the Big Three wireless service providers in Canada, with its 9 million mobile phone subscribers nationwide constituting about 30% of the total market. It is the incumbent local exchange carrier in the western Canadian provinces of British Columbia and Alberta, where it provides internet, television, and landline phone services. It also has a small wireline presence in eastern Quebec. In recent years Telus has moved to bring fiber to the home over most of its wireline footprint as it upgrades its legacy copper network, leaving it able to compete on more equal footing with cable providers.

