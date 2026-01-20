RB Global (NYSE:RBA) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at Raymond James Financial

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) had its price target lifted by Raymond James Financial from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RBA. Wall Street Zen cut RB Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of RB Global from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of RB Global from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of RB Global from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RB Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.13.

RB Global Price Performance

NYSE RBA traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $113.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,432. The stock has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 54.13, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.57. RB Global has a twelve month low of $86.68 and a twelve month high of $119.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.01.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 9.65%.RB Global’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RB Global will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RB Global

In other news, Director Deborah Stein purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $101.26 per share, with a total value of $101,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,260. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of RB Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBA. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in RB Global by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of RB Global by 1,090.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in RB Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RB Global by 42.9% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of RB Global by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Further Reading

