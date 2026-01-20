Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Short Interest Update

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,211,145 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the December 15th total of 5,106,695 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,504,140 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,504,140 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VIPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Vipshop from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vipshop from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on VIPS

Vipshop Stock Up 2.4%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of VIPS stock traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $17.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,329,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,364. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.08 and its 200 day moving average is $17.97. Vipshop has a one year low of $12.14 and a one year high of $21.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Vipshop by 209.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 1,187.1% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 53.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 575.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. bought a new position in Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 48.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vipshop

(Get Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) is a leading online discount retailer in China, offering high-quality branded products at competitive prices through a time-limited, flash-sales model. The company provides consumers with access to a rotating selection of merchandise, combining the excitement of limited-time offers with curated brand partnerships to drive customer engagement and loyalty.

Vipshop’s platform features a diverse range of product categories, including apparel, footwear, cosmetics, home furnishings, digital electronics and other lifestyle goods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.