DeepBook Protocol Price Tops $0.0388 on Major Exchanges (DEEP)

DeepBook Protocol (DEEP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. DeepBook Protocol has a market capitalization of $180.25 million and approximately $13.78 million worth of DeepBook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeepBook Protocol has traded 24.8% lower against the dollar. One DeepBook Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0388 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91,143.63 or 1.00359917 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90,695.84 or 0.99733289 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

DeepBook Protocol Token Profile

DeepBook Protocol launched on October 13th, 2024. DeepBook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,643,554,935 tokens. DeepBook Protocol’s official website is deepbook.tech. DeepBook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @deepbookonsui.

DeepBook Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepBook Protocol (DEEP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Sui Network platform. DeepBook Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 4,643,554,935.83334 in circulation. The last known price of DeepBook Protocol is 0.03970254 USD and is down -6.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $12,363,098.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://deepbook.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBook Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepBook Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepBook Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

