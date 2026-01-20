Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Oppenheimer

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $460.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.19% from the stock’s previous close.

TT has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $544.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $506.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $467.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.63.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $389.21 on Tuesday. Trane Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $298.15 and a fifty-two week high of $476.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $398.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $416.98.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.37 EPS. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other news, CAO Elizabeth A. Elwell sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,145,120. This represents a 7.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trane Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TT. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 1,016.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Community Bank lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT) is a global climate solutions company focused on heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and transport refrigeration systems. The company develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of climate-control products under well-known brands, including commercial and residential HVAC equipment, building management systems and controls, and transport refrigeration units. Its product portfolio spans rooftop and packaged units, chillers, furnaces, air handlers, compressors, and related components designed for commercial buildings, industrial facilities, residences and transportation applications.

In addition to equipment, Trane Technologies provides lifecycle services that include installation, maintenance, parts, retrofit and aftermarket support, as well as digital and controls solutions for building performance and energy management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.