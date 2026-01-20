The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Shares Bought by Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 260,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises 1.1% of Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $24,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth approximately $1,889,858,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,162,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708,208 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 19,034,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,736,736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032,728 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 28.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,182,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,293,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,182,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,793,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786,829 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $204,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,265.23. This trade represents a 14.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.45.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.0%

SCHW opened at $103.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52 week low of $65.88 and a 52 week high of $104.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.64. The firm has a market cap of $184.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 25.29%.

Charles Schwab Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

