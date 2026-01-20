Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $15,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in A. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. St. James Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 121.3% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,237,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 25.2% during the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000.

Shares of A stock opened at $139.68 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.43 and a twelve month high of $160.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.29.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The medical research company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 18.75%.The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Agilent Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.380 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.860-6.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 6th. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.50.

In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $464,970.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 31,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,935,811.54. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 911 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $130,491.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 32,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,987.92. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 16,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,962 in the last ninety days.

Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company’s product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett?Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

