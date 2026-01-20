Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $17.22 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for 1.3% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $17,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1,060.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $513.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $408.00 to $569.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, December 29th. Argus increased their price target on Caterpillar from $460.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $660.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $623.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 8,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.18, for a total transaction of $4,666,353.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 41,512 shares in the company, valued at $23,669,312.16. This represents a 16.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 14,638 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.36, for a total value of $8,231,825.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 80,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,106,333.24. This represents a 15.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 54,729 shares of company stock valued at $31,084,308 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT opened at $646.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $302.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $588.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $505.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.30 and a 1 year high of $655.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $17.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.72 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 47.16% and a net margin of 14.34%.Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 20th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off?highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.