Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Has $16.81 Million Holdings in Millrose Properties, Inc. $MRP

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Millrose Properties were worth $16,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRP. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Millrose Properties by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Millrose Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Millrose Properties by 95.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Millrose Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Millrose Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

MRP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Millrose Properties in a report on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on Millrose Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Millrose Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Millrose Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Millrose Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Millrose Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.90.

Millrose Properties stock opened at $30.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.72. Millrose Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion and a PE ratio of 18.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $179.26 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 5th. This is an increase from Millrose Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.7%. Millrose Properties’s payout ratio is 176.47%.

In related news, Director Matthew B. Gorson bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.69 per share, with a total value of $81,725.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 18,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,650.40. This represents a 15.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos A. Migoya purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.24 per share, with a total value of $32,240.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 16,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,535.84. This trade represents a 6.34% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 11,476 shares of company stock worth $373,264.

Millrose Properties Corp is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on the acquisition, ownership and development of industrial and logistics properties. The company seeks to capitalize on the growing demand for modern warehouse facilities driven by e-commerce, freight distribution and last-mile delivery requirements. Millrose structures its investments to generate stable, long-term rental income through diversified lease agreements with industrial and logistics operators.

The firm’s core activities include sourcing strategically located industrial assets, overseeing property management operations and executing targeted development or renovation projects.

