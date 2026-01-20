Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Purchases 50,000 Shares of Viper Energy Inc. $VNOM

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC grew its position in Viper Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 350,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $13,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Viper Energy by 38.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 47,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 13,218 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Viper Energy by 264.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 240,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,872,000 after acquiring an additional 174,684 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Viper Energy by 22.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 204,499 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,233,000 after purchasing an additional 37,847 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Viper Energy by 22.7% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Viper Energy by 65.6% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,217 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $36.94 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.96 and a 200-day moving average of $37.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Viper Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.71 and a twelve month high of $52.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.48.

Viper Energy Cuts Dividend

Viper Energy ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $418.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.35 million. Viper Energy had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The company’s revenue was up 98.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viper Energy Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Viper Energy from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Viper Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Viper Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Securities set a $54.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

Viper Energy Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP is a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns and intends to acquire mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. As a pass-through entity, Viper Energy Partners does not engage in drilling or production operations directly; instead, it generates revenues by holding overriding royalty interests, mineral fee interests and royalty fee interests. These interests entitle the partnership to receive a percentage of the proceeds from hydrocarbons produced and sold by third-party operators.

The partnership’s assets are concentrated in the Permian Basin, with a primary focus on the Delaware Basin region of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico.

