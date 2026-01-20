Nordwand Advisors LLC Has $19.23 Million Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Nordwand Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,361 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 7,743 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 3.0% of Nordwand Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Nordwand Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $19,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting Oracle
Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and bullish notes point to sizable upside from cloud growth, AI adoption and data-center expansion; Goldman and other firms have added support and raised targets, bolstering the buy case. Oracle (ORCL) Gains Analyst Support
- Positive Sentiment: Bull-case writeups highlight Oracle’s accelerating shift from on-prem software to cloud and AI services — a narrative that supports a higher multiple if growth continues. Oracle Corporation (ORCL): A Bull Case Theory
- Positive Sentiment: Upcoming dividend payment (Jan. 23) is a small near-term cash return to shareholders and a positive for income-focused investors. Oracle to pay dividends on January 23
- Neutral Sentiment: Features on long-term returns and retrospectives (e.g., 5?year performance) provide context for investors but are unlikely to move the stock materially by themselves. If You Invested $100 In Oracle Stock 5 Years Ago
- Neutral Sentiment: Comparisons with other OpenAI/cloud partners (Microsoft vs Oracle) frame the competitive landscape; useful for positioning but mixed for immediate price action. Microsoft vs. Oracle: Which OpenAI Partner Is a Better Buy
- Negative Sentiment: Bondholders filed a lawsuit related to AI-linked debt losses, creating legal and reputational risk and pressuring the stock in the short term. Bondholders Are Suing Oracle for Its AI Losses
- Negative Sentiment: Critics flag valuation and debt concerns tied to Oracle’s debt-funded AI investments and the OpenAI cloud deal — these raise dilution/financial risk questions and could cap the multiple. Oracle (ORCL) Valuation Check As Debt Funded AI Push Draws Scrutiny
- Negative Sentiment: Bearish pieces warn of an AI bubble risk and label Oracle a potential value trap; coupled with insider selling (EVP sold ~$6.8M), these items add downward pressure from sentiment and governance angles. Oracle: Sell Before The AI Bubble Bursts Insider Selling: Oracle EVP Sells $6,821,150
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Oracle Price Performance
Shares of ORCL opened at $191.27 on Tuesday. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $549.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $202.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.21.
Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.62. Oracle had a return on equity of 70.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.The company had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.
Oracle Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.
Insider Activity at Oracle
In other news, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total transaction of $6,821,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,555,709.82. This represents a 50.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total transaction of $2,953,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 234,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,087,420.53. This trade represents a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 116,588 shares of company stock worth $27,511,146 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.
Oracle Company Profile
Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.
Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.
