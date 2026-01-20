Nordwand Advisors LLC Has $19.23 Million Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Nordwand Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,361 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 7,743 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 3.0% of Nordwand Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Nordwand Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $19,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Key Headlines Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ORCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, October 17th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $382.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Oracle

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $191.27 on Tuesday. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $549.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $202.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.21.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.62. Oracle had a return on equity of 70.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.The company had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total transaction of $6,821,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,555,709.82. This represents a 50.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total transaction of $2,953,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 234,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,087,420.53. This trade represents a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 116,588 shares of company stock worth $27,511,146 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.