Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares during the quarter. Amphenol accounts for 1.2% of Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $13,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APH. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,513,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,804,338,000 after buying an additional 2,217,079 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter valued at about $2,104,244,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,547,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,239,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,105 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,088,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $699,998,000 after purchasing an additional 133,966 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,883,759 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $581,021,000 after purchasing an additional 210,551 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.2%

APH stock opened at $154.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.52, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.21. Amphenol Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.45 and a fifty-two week high of $156.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on APH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, US Capital Advisors set a $165.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 120,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $16,801,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 76,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,696,764. The trade was a 61.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $11,360,000.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,063,194 shares of company stock valued at $148,244,445 over the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

