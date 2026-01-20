Nordwand Advisors LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Nordwand Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 64.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 16,297 shares during the quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 14.9% in the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,961,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 10,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 93,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $334,010.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,509,228.70. This trade represents a 11.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 217 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total transaction of $38,317.86. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 35,816 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,389.28. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 2,662 shares of company stock valued at $535,246 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.64.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 0.6%

BDX opened at $207.16 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $162.29 and a fifty-two week high of $251.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.39 and its 200 day moving average is $189.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 7.68%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.81 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.750-15.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.04%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD’s products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company’s operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD’s product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

