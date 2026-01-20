Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,405 Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,580 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.0% of Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 975.0% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 43 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COST. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,225.00 to $1,130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 26th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $947.00 to $917.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $996.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.00, for a total transaction of $1,408,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 44,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,101,943. This represents a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tiffany Marie Barbre sold 1,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $934.62, for a total value of $1,157,994.18. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,966.10. The trade was a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 11,946 shares of company stock worth $10,958,028 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:COST opened at $963.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $895.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $929.72. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $844.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1,078.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.72 billion, a PE ratio of 51.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The retailer reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.35% and a net margin of 2.96%.The business had revenue of $67.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.04 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company’s product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco’s business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

