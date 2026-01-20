135,955 Shares in Amrize Ltd $AMRZ Purchased by Nordwand Advisors LLC

Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 135,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,598,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amrize during the second quarter worth approximately $1,065,029,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amrize in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $670,915,000. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in Amrize during the 2nd quarter worth $622,085,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Amrize in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,404,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Amrize in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,761,000.

Shares of Amrize stock opened at $54.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amrize Ltd has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $58.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion and a PE ratio of 29.63.

Amrize ( NYSE:AMRZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Jan Philipp Jenisch acquired 55,000 shares of Amrize stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.64 per share, with a total value of $2,895,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,505,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,223,200. The trade was a 3.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Roald Brouwer acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.77 per share, with a total value of $207,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,930. This trade represents a 80.00% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,399,720.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMRZ shares. Morgan Stanley set a $61.00 target price on Amrize and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Amrize in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amrize from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amrize to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $59.00 price target on shares of Amrize in a research report on Monday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

