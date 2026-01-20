Nordwand Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Nordwand Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 64.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Nordwand Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $265.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $171.73 and a 52 week high of $267.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.97.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.